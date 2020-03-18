Dulcie CHAINEY

Guest Book
  • "Our prayers & thoughts are with you all at this very sad..."
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time. We will all miss..."
    - Barbara and Les Swanson
  • "Deepest sympathy to you all. Thinking of you at this sad..."
    - Rae Bacon
  • "Thinking of you all at this time. Sending love and support..."
    - Ian & Frances Jenkins
  • - Val King
Service Information
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Mary Alice Chapel
119 Regan Street
Stratford
Death Notice

CHAINEY, Dulcie June:
Peacefully at Maryann Rest Home, Stratford, on Tuesday, 17th March 2020. Aged 85 years. Loved wife of the late Brian, beloved mother and mother-in-law of Diane and Garry (deceased) Hunwick, Rayleen and Alan Price, Leonie and Grant Schneller, loved and treasured nana to her 10 grandchildren and their partners, and 22 great- grandchildren. All communications please to the Chainey family, C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352, or heavenaddress.com In preference to flowers, a donation to Maryann Rest Home residents amenity fund would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Service for Dulcie will be held at Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Saturday, 21st March 2020 at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020
