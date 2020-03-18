CHAINEY, Dulcie June:
Peacefully at Maryann Rest Home, Stratford, on Tuesday, 17th March 2020. Aged 85 years. Loved wife of the late Brian, beloved mother and mother-in-law of Diane and Garry (deceased) Hunwick, Rayleen and Alan Price, Leonie and Grant Schneller, loved and treasured nana to her 10 grandchildren and their partners, and 22 great- grandchildren. All communications please to the Chainey family, C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352, or heavenaddress.com In preference to flowers, a donation to Maryann Rest Home residents amenity fund would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Service for Dulcie will be held at Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Saturday, 21st March 2020 at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020