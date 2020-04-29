MANSON, Dulcie Irene:
Passed away suddenly on Monday 27th April 2020. Loved wife of Thomas (deceased). Loved Mother of Peter & Jenny, Allan, Vicki, loved Grandmother of Dion (deceased), Cory (deceased), Hayden and Shantelle, Nathan, Cody, Zackary and Melany, and loved Great-Grandmother of 7.
You were a beautiful soul
and will be missed
beyond compare.
We will love you forever
Tributes to Dulcie may be left online at
www.wabraham.co.nz/notices
A Private service will be held on 1st May 2020 at 10.30am. Family and friends are invited to join us by webcast available at wabraham.co.nz/main-chapel.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 29, 2020