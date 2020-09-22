Duncan MUNRO

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of Scotty's passing. Thinking of you all..."
  • "Scotty, What a character in Manaia's history, our..."
    - Dave Sargent
  • "Arohanui to you all at this sad time.Kia kaha, kia maia,..."
    - Ngaraina and Doug Brooks
  • "So sorry to hear of Scottys passing. Thinking of you all..."
  • "Sending love and sympathy to all of Scotty's amazing..."
    - Lynnley Kirk
Death Notice

MUNRO,
Duncan Peter (Scotty):
Peacefully at Annie Brydon rest home on Sunday 20th September 2020. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Rachel. Treasured and only child of the late Agnes and Peter Munro. Devoted father of Tony and Debbie; Michelle and Colin Winter; and Shona and Chris Mack. Special pop of Claudia, Jessica, and Alex Munro; Holly, Tyla, and Brylee Winter; and fat pop of Jenna, Brock, and Kobe Mack. Dad will be sorely missed by his loyal little companion Pup Pup. Scotty will be at home, 89 Manaia Road, Manaia until 12.00pm today and a service will be held at the Manaia Cemetery at 2.30pm.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.