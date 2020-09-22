Duncan MUNRO

  • "To Scotty Girls and family our condolences to you all...."
    - Josie and Colin Loveridge
  • "Manaia loses another of it's great characters. Condolences..."
    - Robin Bloor
  • "So sorry to learn of Duncan's passing, thinking of you all..."
  • "To all the family So Sorry to hear of Duncan's passing, PIP..."
  • "So sorry to hear of Scotty's passing. Thinking of you all..."
Service Information
Hardings Funeral Services
17 Regent Street- Postal 605
Hawera , Taranaki
062788633
Death Notice

MUNRO,
Duncan Peter (Scotty):
Peacefully at Annie Brydon rest home on Sunday 20th September 2020. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Rachel. Treasured and only child of the late Agnes and Peter Munro. Devoted father of Tony and Debbie; Michelle and Colin Winter; and Shona and Chris Mack. Special pop of Claudia, Jessica, and Alex Munro; Holly, Tyla, and Brylee Winter; and fat pop of Jenna, Brock, and Kobe Mack. Dad will be sorely missed by his loyal little companion Pup Pup. Scotty will be at home, 89 Manaia Road, Manaia until 12.00pm today and a service will be held at the Manaia Cemetery at 2.30pm.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 22, 2020
