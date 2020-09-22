MUNRO,
Duncan Peter (Scotty):
Peacefully at Annie Brydon rest home on Sunday 20th September 2020. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Rachel. Treasured and only child of the late Agnes and Peter Munro. Devoted father of Tony and Debbie; Michelle and Colin Winter; and Shona and Chris Mack. Special pop of Claudia, Jessica, and Alex Munro; Holly, Tyla, and Brylee Winter; and fat pop of Jenna, Brock, and Kobe Mack. Dad will be sorely missed by his loyal little companion Pup Pup. Scotty will be at home, 89 Manaia Road, Manaia until 12.00pm today and a service will be held at the Manaia Cemetery at 2.30pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 22, 2020