Acknowledgement

MUNRO,

Duncan Peter (Scotty):

Tony, Michelle, Shona, and families, would like to thank all those who supported them in the loss of their loved Dad and Pop. Visitors, flowers, baking, cards and messages received were deeply appreciated. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Taranaki Base Hospital and Annie Brydon Rest Home for the exceptional care they gave our Dad. To Kelly, Jordan and Brittany from Hardings Funerals your guidance and professionalism was outstanding, thank you. Many thanks to the lone bagpiper at the cemetery for your beautiful tribute to dad's heritage. Lastly, sincere thanks to all who joined us to celebrate Dad's life. Please accept this as our personal and grateful thank you.

Tapadh leat agus

beannaich Dia.



Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 28, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for Taranaki Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers