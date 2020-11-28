MUNRO,
Duncan Peter (Scotty):
Tony, Michelle, Shona, and families, would like to thank all those who supported them in the loss of their loved Dad and Pop. Visitors, flowers, baking, cards and messages received were deeply appreciated. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Taranaki Base Hospital and Annie Brydon Rest Home for the exceptional care they gave our Dad. To Kelly, Jordan and Brittany from Hardings Funerals your guidance and professionalism was outstanding, thank you. Many thanks to the lone bagpiper at the cemetery for your beautiful tribute to dad's heritage. Lastly, sincere thanks to all who joined us to celebrate Dad's life. Please accept this as our personal and grateful thank you.
Tapadh leat agus
beannaich Dia.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 28, 2020