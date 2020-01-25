Earl CHRISTIANSEN

Death Notice

CHRISTIANSEN,
Earl Maxwell (Grandad):
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 19th January 2020, in his 90th year. Dearly beloved husband and best friend of the late Joan, and cherished father and father in-law of Warren & Michele, Jill & Dave Parker, Wendy, Anne, Steve & Kerry, and the late Robyn & Anton. Much loved and adored grandad of his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. In keeping with Earl's wishes a private service was held on Wednesday 22nd January after which Earl had a private committal.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 25, 2020
