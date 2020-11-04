BRYANT, Eddie:

Eddie's family sincerely thank everyone who gave their love and support to the family during this sad time and for all the beautiful flowers, baking, groceries, messages, cards, visits and phone calls. Special thanks to the Hospice nurses and Dr Anton Westraad for all the care they gave to Eddie. To Kelly and staff of Harding's Funeral Service, the love and care that they gave to Eddie and our family was very special. Thank you to all that attended the farewell for Eddie and also the RSA.

Bless you all.

Esmay, Gary, Suzanne & Robbie, Jennifer and Family.



