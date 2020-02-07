BRAMALD, Edith Margaret:

In loving memory of our dearest mother and gran who passed away 1 year ago today, 7th February 2019.

Loving memories keep you near

As time unfolds this first sad year.

To hear your voice, to see you smile

To sit and talk with you a while.

To have you here in the same old way

Would be our dearest wish today.

BRAMALD, Max:

We miss you too dad

- love you always.



Sadly missed, remembered always by Loraine, Murray, Rex and families.



