STRACHAN, Edith Joan:
Peacefully at Maida Vale Retirement Home on Wednesday 18 September 2019, aged 93. Dearly loved wife of Alexander William (Alex, deceased). Loved mother of Gaewyn and Winston Churchill (both deceased), Lex and Colleen, Ken and Gaye, and Ian and Theresa. Adored 'Old Nan' to her 33 grand, great-grand and great- great-grandchildren. Messages to the Strachan family may be left on Edith's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/edith. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Maida Vale for their care of Edith. A service to celebrate Edith's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Saturday 21 September 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019