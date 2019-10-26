STRACHAN, Edith Joan:
Edith's family wish to extend our sincere thanks to all family and friends that supported us in the recent loss of our dearly loved Mother, Mother-in-Law, Nan and Old Nan. We thank you for the flowers, visits and messages of sympathy this was a great comfort to us all. We thank all who attended Mother's service to celebrate a life well lived. Thank you to Rev Canon Bill Marsh and staff at Eagars for their support and guidance. To all others that assisted in any way with Mother's final celebration, thank you. A special thanks to all the wonderful staff at Maida Vale for their care and support offered to Mother in her final years, this was very much appreciated. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgment of our appreciation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 26, 2019