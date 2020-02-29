WAY,
Edna Beatrice (nee Oliver):
On 27 February 2020 at Malyon House, Mt Maunganui, in her 100th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Percy. Loving mother of Neville & Elizabeth, Murray & Janet, and Lynne & Al. Cherished Grandma of Ryan, Mitch, Sheldon, Toby and Devon. Great G'Ma to Spencer and Mason. A celebration of Edna's life will be held at St Bride's Anglican Church, Otorohanga, on Wednesday 4 March at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Otorohanga St John. All communications to the Way family, C/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941.
In the care of
V J Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 29, 2020