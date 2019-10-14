BARRETT,
Edward Michael (Ted):
With great sadness, we announce the sudden passing of Ted, surrounded by his loving wife Mary and family, at Taranaki Base Hospital, on Sunday 13 October, 2019, aged 78 years. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Mary for 57 years. Loving father of Phillip and Fiona, Christine, Kevin and Robyn, Tommy (deceased), Leonie and Peter, Kathryn and Jacob. Adored Grandad Ted of all his grandchildren and his great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Upside Down Education Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 'The Barrett family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. Rosary will be held at the family home on Tuesday, 15 October at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass for Ted will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Powderham Street, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 16 October, at 10.30am, followed by his burial at Rahotu Cemetery at 1.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019