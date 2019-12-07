Acknowledgement

BARRETT,

Edward Michael (Ted):

We are extremely grateful for the love and support that we received at the time and since Ted's passing. It came as a great shock to us all that his death was so sudden. Our gratitude goes out to the ED and ICU staff at Taranaki Base Hospital for the love and care they showed Ted and our family during this tough time. We thank Father Vui and Father Simon for being present with Ted, and his family during his last hours, and Father Don Don for the lovely Requiem Mass. Thank you to those who prayed for us and those that sent Mass cards. The family wishes to sincerely thank those who offered to help in any way, gifted food, brought flowers, sent messages and cards, phone calls and kindly donated to the Upsidedowns Education Trust. A special thanks to Paul Moffitt of Abraham's for his guidance and support. We have suffered a huge loss and we will really miss our dearly loved husband, Dad, grand-dad and great grand-dad and great friend to many. Please accept this as a sincere personal thank you.

God bless you all.



