  • "To Eddies family deepest sympathy in your sad loss .met..."
    - Bill & Rona Butler
  • "Deepest condolences to Esmay and family. Many happy times..."
    - Lorraine Morrison
  • "I was sorry to hear of Eddie's passing. my thoughts are..."
    - faye phillips
Service Information
Service
Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020
11:00 a.m.
South Taranaki Returned Services Association
Princes Street
Hawera
Death Notice

BRYANT,
Edward William (Eddie):
Passed peacefully surrounded by love on Friday 2 October 2020, aged 90 years. Loved and cherished husband of Esmay for 68 years. Treasured dad of Gary, Suzanne and Robbie, and Jennifer. Much loved by all his six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to a service celebrating Eddie's life at the South Taranaki Returned Services Association, Princes Street, Hawera, on Thursday 8 October 2020, commencing at 11am, after which a private cremation will be held.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020
