GILLIES,
Edward Ronald (Eddie):
Died peacefully in his sleep, 28th September 2020. Loved husband of Diana (dec), and dearly loved and respected father of Sandra and Herb (Whitianga), Heather and John (dec), Jennie and John (London), and Ross and Annette. Grandad of 17 and Great-Grandad of 14. Farewell for Eddie will be held on Saturday 3 October 2020. Funeral at Our Lady Help of Christians, Catholic Church, Clinton Street, Fitzroy. Service at 11.00am, followed by light refreshments.
a simple cremation
& burials
Ph 0800 236 236
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020