JANSEN,
Edward Martyn (Ted):
Passed away peacefully at Middlemore Hospital on 3 July 2019, aged 73. Dearly beloved husband of Heather. Dedicated father to David & Ann, Simon & Louise, and Sarah & James. Loving Poppa Ted to Thomas and Jessica. Cherished brother of Dot and John.
You may be gone from our sight but you are never gone from our hearts.
A service to celebrate the life of Ted will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe, on Tuesday 9 July at 11.00am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 6, 2019