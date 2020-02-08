Edward MARTIN

MARTIN, Edward (Ed):
Passed peacefully at home on Monday 3rd February 2020, in his 90th year. Loving companion and husband of Noreen for 68 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Brian Edward (dec), Dennis and Diane, Christine and Ken, and Clive and Ann. Dearly loved grandfather of Michelle, Brent, Casey, Geoffrey, and Darelle, and great-grandfather of Caitlin, Rory, Hamish, and Genevieve. In accordance with Ed's wishes, a private family farewell has been held.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 8, 2020
