Service Information
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Death Notice

NGERU,
Edward Te Mira (Eddie):
Unexpectedly at Taranaki Base Hospital, New Plymouth, on Monday, 15th July 2019. Aged 80 years. Loved husband of Tina. Loved father and father-in-law of Brett and Leonie; Greg and Rebecca. Loved koko of Venetia, Matisse; Chiquita, Hayley and Luke. All messages to Eddie's family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Eddie at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Friday, 19th July at 11.00am. Followed by a private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 17 to July 19, 2019
