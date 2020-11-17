Ka tangi ngakau e kui,
moe mai ra, moe mai ra e.
BETTRIDGE, Eileen Monica
(nee Skipper, formerly Moeau):
Peacefully on Monday 16 November 2020. Cherished wife of Denyse and the late Thomas (Tom). Loved daughter of Phyllis and Frosty Skipper. Big sister of Bert, Kathleen (Kath) and Paul, Dennis and Carol, Diane and Denis, Tony and Gill, and Hohepa. Loved cousin and aunty of big Skipper's, Tamou's, little Skipper's, Raven's, Manu and Wipiti whãnau. Aunty Eileen will be at a whãnau home at 65 Matarikoriko Road from 11.00am Tuesday, friends and whãnau are welcome. She will then be arriving at Vospers Chapel, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 18 November 2020 at 12.00 midday, with a service to follow at 1.00pm. Naumai haeremai.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020