FINNIGAN,
Eileen Anne (nee Metcalfe):
Aged 83 years. Passed into eternal glory after a final battle on 28th October 2019. Dearly loved wife of Peter and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael (deceased), Terry and Robby, Maree and Michael, Bernadette, Tony, Theresa and Phil, Martin and Debbie, Michelle and Ozzie, Janine and Bryan, Kelly and Nicky, Danny and Gloria. Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of 46. A celebration of her life will be held at the Northpoint Baptist Church, Saturday, 2nd November 11:00am followed by an interment at the Stratford Cemetery at 2:00pm. All communications to Brian Darth Funeral Services, PO Box 218, Stratford 4352.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 30, 2019