NEWBOLD, Eileen:
Passed away peacefully in her sleep at Maida Vale Retirement Village on January 23, 2020, in her 99th year. Loved wife of the late Eric Norman Newbold. Dearly loved mum and mother-in-law of David (dec) and Anne, Anne and Marc Harris, Denise and Graeme Bridger and Stephen and Debra (dec). Treasured grandma, great-grandma and aunt. A private cremation has been held. A memorial service to celebrate Eileen's life will be held on March 7 at the Recreation Centre at Maida Vale Retirement Village, 20 Pohutukawa Place, Bell Block, at 1.30pm. Messages to D. Bridger, 80 Ninia Road, RD 3, Bell Block, or phone (06) 7552596.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 22, 2020