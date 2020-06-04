Eileen PATTINSON

Guest Book
  • "Sincere sympathy to Eileen's family. Brian & Eileen were..."
    - Bev Jones
  • "A lovely lady... a "mum" to nearly everyone over her many..."
    - chris fowles
  • "Deepest Sympathy to the family Rowan & Gloria Mason"
  • "Respected & admired 'all weather' friend & ex TRC work..."
    - Lynette Spencer
Service Information
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 8, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Mary Alice Chapel
119 Regan Street
Stratford
Death Notice

PATTINSON, Eileen Laura
(nee Kilpatrick):
Passed away peacefully at home on 1st June 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian Pattinson, sister and friend to Jim. Adored mother and mother-in-law to Alan and Bron. Kind and loving grandmother to Arielle. Doting Aunt to Joanne, Debbie and Glen. A funeral will be held on Monday 8th June at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, at 11.00am, to celebrate Eileen's life. Due to the existing Covid-19 restrictions all attendees will be required to register. Messages for "the family of Eileen Pattinson" may be sent c/- PO Box 292, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com

Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 4 to June 6, 2020
