PATTINSON, Eileen Laura
(nee Kilpatrick):
Passed away peacefully at home on 1st June 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian Pattinson, sister and friend to Jim. Adored mother and mother-in-law to Alan and Bron. Kind and loving grandmother to Arielle. Doting Aunt to Joanne, Debbie and Glen. A funeral will be held on Monday 8th June at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, at 11.00am, to celebrate Eileen's life. Due to the existing Covid-19 restrictions all attendees will be required to register. Messages for "the family of Eileen Pattinson" may be sent c/- PO Box 292, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 4 to June 6, 2020