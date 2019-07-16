JOYCE, Elaine Hazel
(Mrs J):
Peacefully after a courageous battle at Elizabeth R Rest Home, Stratford on Monday, 15th July 2019. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of the late of Richard (Dick). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Heather and Mark Morresey; Carey; Marcus and Allie. Treasured nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All messages to the Joyce family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Elaine at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford on Thursday, 18th July at 1pm. Followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 16, 2019