SKELTON, Elaine Pikitu:
28.07.1938 - 11.04.2020
It is with immense sadness that we must inform whanau & friends of mum's passing. Mum's sickness took over quickly and we lost mum on Saturday 11 April 2020 at 10am. Much, much loved by all her whanau. Due to the current situation with Covid-19 mum was cremated (her wish) on Tuesday 14 April 2020. Sadly this was a very private occasion. Thank you to all for your love & support for mum in this very testing time of our lives.
a simple cremation
& burials
Ph 0800 236 236
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 15, 2020