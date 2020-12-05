GUTHRIE, Elizabeth Rosalie (nee Waiwiri):

Our darling Mum and Nana, it's been 3 years since you left us, where has the time gone. Your smile, your laughter and your hugs are sorely missed, but we know you are with us on our journey's we each take, guiding us with the decisions we make. So thank you Mum, Nana for everything you have done, for being in our lives, for being number one, for the memories that we have of our darling Mum and Nana.

Love always - Cheryl and Chris, Chris, Doug, Rob and Amber.



