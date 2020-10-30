Elizabeth MCCOLL

Guest Book
  • "Goodness Liz and I had some amazing talks. Laughed until we..."
    - carol franklyn
  • "I feel very fortunate to have had Liz & her family as good..."
    - sarah m w
  • "To David Colleen, Heather, Rae, Roslynd & Families. So..."
  • "McCOLL, Elizabeth Ann (Liz): Dearly loved sister of..."
    - Elizabeth MCCOLL
    Published in: Taranaki Daily News
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Service
Monday, Nov. 2, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Eagars Te Henui Chapel
174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth
Death Notice

McCOLL,
Elizabeth Ann (Liz):
Peacefully at home on Tuesday 27 October 2020, aged 79. Dearly loved wife of David (deceased). Cherished Mum of Peter and Linley (deceased), Michael, and Graham and Jane. Adored Nana of Lee; Kallum, Finn, and Maggie. Messages to the McColl family may be left on Liz's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/liz
A service to celebrate Liz's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 2 November 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 30, 2020
