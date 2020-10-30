McCOLL,
Elizabeth Ann (Liz):
Peacefully at home on Tuesday 27 October 2020, aged 79. Dearly loved wife of David (deceased). Cherished Mum of Peter and Linley (deceased), Michael, and Graham and Jane. Adored Nana of Lee; Kallum, Finn, and Maggie. Messages to the McColl family may be left on Liz's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/liz
A service to celebrate Liz's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 2 November 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 30, 2020