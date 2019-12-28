ROLFE, Elliot Stevie:
Sadly left us on Tuesday 24th December 2019, aged seven months. Adored son of Steven and Evie. Loved little brother of Fletcher. Cherished grandson of Neville and Sandi Christiansen, Peter Rolfe and Christine Corkill, and the late Lyne. Precious great-grandson of John and Pauline Hunt and Dorothy Kingsnorth. Treasured nephew of all of his aunties and uncles. Our wee Heart Warrior now at peace.
"How lucky we are to have someone that makes saying goodbye so hard."
All messages to the Rolfe family, C/o PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. In accordance with the family's wishes, a private farewell has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 28, 2019