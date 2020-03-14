FOURIE, Elsie:
Passed away peacefully, with family by her side, at Taranaki Base Hospital on Thursday 12th March 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved mother of Jeanne & Michael Marshall, Philip & Brunhilde Fourie, Marianne & Pieter Pike, Elize & Ivan Mendelsohn, Karen & Arnold Fourie; sister of the late Barbara, Davina & Maureen; dear friend of Ernst Zapke. Treasured Granny of 14 grandchildren, their partners and Panny to 6 great-grandchildren. All messages to the Pike family or Marshall family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. Donations to Alzheimers Taranaki Day Programme would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. A family farewell for Elsie will be held at The Remembrance Chapel & Crematorium, 10 Swans Road, Bell Block, on Tuesday 17th March 2020 at 2.00pm.
For Elsie, flower of Scotland, 'oor Maw, let the Lord be thankit' (Doric).
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020