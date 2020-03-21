FOURIE, Elsie (nee Scott):
Elsie's family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us by sending flowers, baking, letters and cards, during the loss of our special mother. Thank you to all those who attended her funeral service and Sean Fleming for the lovely message of hope. A special heartfelt thanks to Jeanette Taylor (Omahanui Home Care), Janet Mills (Mum's GP of 22 years), Staff at Summerset Retirement Village and Taranaki Base Hospital. Thanks to Robyn and the team at the Alzheimers Taranaki Day Programme and Ted Normanton for the beautiful poem he wrote to farewell Elsie. The social activities have brought social connection and sweet hours of fun to Elsie during her last years. Special thanks to Mike Murray from Abraham's who allowed us to create a personal, memorable farewell.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 21, 2020