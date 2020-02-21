SUTCLIFFE, Elza May:
5.12.1928 - 18.2.2020
Beloved wife of the late Miles. Loved mother of Helen and Neil, Ruth and Colin, Paul and Lisa, Claire and David. Loved Grandma of Glen and Jenny, Julie, Mark and Jo. Proud great Grandma of Taika. Good friend to Judy and the late John, Sue, and Dave. Loved Kiwi Grandma to Simon, Louise, Craig and Scott. All messages to the Sutcliffe family, C/o PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Saturday 22 February at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation at The Remembrance Chapel and Crematorium.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 21, 2020