McGOWAN, Ena:
Suddenly but peacefully in her 87th year, on 17th October 2019, at Taranaki Base Hospital, New Plymouth, with her family by her side. Beloved wife of George. Proud and loving mother of Karen and Allan (Porirua); Jill and John (Stratford); and Joanna and Jonathon (Culverden). Loving Granny of Aimee and Toby (Upper Hutt), Jared and Katie (Papamoa), and Liam and Hayley (Culverden), and loving great-granny of Zac and Charlotte (Upper Hutt). All messages to the McGowan family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352. Will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Due to Ena's wishes a private family service was held.
May she rest in peace knowing all who knew her loved her dearly.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 19, 2019