McGOWAN, Ena:

George, Karen, Jill, Jo and families would like to thank the many relatives in New Zealand and Scotland for the sympathy and support received following the sudden passing of our beloved Ena. Also a special thanks to all those who sent cards, flowers and baking. Thank you to the home care ladies for the help you gave Ena (mum) in the past twelve months, especially Brenda who she loved chatting to about many things. Thank you also to the staff at Marire for Ena's twice weekly visits that she so enjoyed. Thank you to the whole team at Elizabeth R for Ena's last month of care and finally to Pamela at Brian Darth Funeral Services for helping us give Ena the best send off that she deserved. Thank you all.



