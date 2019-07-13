Enid EARNEY

EARNEY, Enid Ruth:
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital, New Plymouth, on Thursday 11th July 2019. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Charles. Loved mother/mother-in-law of John (Huiroa) and Pat and Rick Vale of Kerikeri. Enid/Nana to Grandchildren Benjamin, Samuel, Ila, Carla, Kristian and Joanna. Loved great-grandmother of Sophia Vale, loved friend to Fiona. All messages to P.O. Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Enid at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Tuesday 16th July at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 13 to July 16, 2019
