BIRD, Eric George Henry:
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Wednesday, 18 March 2020, aged 86. Cherished husband of the late Alison for 51 years. Much loved dad and father-in-law of Michelle & Steve, Phillip & Robyn, Nigel & Shirley, and Cherie & Jason. Treasured grandad of Jessie and Luke; Emma, Joshua, James, the late Jacob and Logan; Marcus, Ross and Yasmine; Michaela and Jack. Loved special brother of Joan and Hazel, and brother-in-law Peter. Loved dearly by all his nieces and nephews. Messages to the Bird family may be left on Eric's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/eric. For those who will not be able to attend, live streaming of the service will be available on Eric's tribute page. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Eric's life at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Saturday 21 March 2020, at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 19, 2020