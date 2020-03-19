Eric BIRD

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of Mr Birds passing, have a lot of fond..."
    - Colleen Cartwright
  • "Michelle and family. So sorry for the loss of Eric. A..."
  • "Very sorry for your loss, Michelle and family. Paul &..."
    - Stella
  • "Sending you our love and thoughts Michele and family. Sue..."
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Death Notice

BIRD, Eric George Henry:
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Wednesday, 18 March 2020, aged 86. Cherished husband of the late Alison for 51 years. Much loved dad and father-in-law of Michelle & Steve, Phillip & Robyn, Nigel & Shirley, and Cherie & Jason. Treasured grandad of Jessie and Luke; Emma, Joshua, James, the late Jacob and Logan; Marcus, Ross and Yasmine; Michaela and Jack. Loved special brother of Joan and Hazel, and brother-in-law Peter. Loved dearly by all his nieces and nephews. Messages to the Bird family may be left on Eric's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/eric. For those who will not be able to attend, live streaming of the service will be available on Eric's tribute page. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Eric's life at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Saturday 21 March 2020, at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.