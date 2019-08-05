READER, Eric William (Bill):
Peacefully at Elizabeth R Rest Home, Stratford, on Saturday, 3 August 2019. Aged 92 years. Loved husband of Joy for 66 years, loved father and father-in-law of Brian (Bushie) and Judy (Inglewood), Susan and Tom Maurer (USA), loved pop of Shelley and Tat, Mike (Boof) and Rachel, loved great-poppa Bill of Ethan, Kalen, Rocco, Tate and Klay, and respected friend of Damen. All messages to the Reader family may be sent C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com In preference to flowers, a donation to the Salvation Army would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Bill will be held at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Wednesday 7 August 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Kopuatama Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019