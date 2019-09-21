FORDYCE,
Ernest Raymond (Ray):
Peacefully with family by his side at Summerset Mountain View Rest Home on Friday 20th September 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Betty. Loved Dad and father-in-law to Jeanette, Campbell and Leigh. Awesome Grandad to Nathan Johns and Kelly, Rebecca and Murray, Hannah and David, Micah and Courtney. The family wish to thank Summerset staff for their care of Dad. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Ray's life will be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Friday 27th September 2019, at 2.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25, 2019