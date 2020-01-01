JOHNSON,
Ernest John (Ernie):
At Taranaki Base Hospital on Monday, 30 December 2019, aged 70. Dearly loved husband of Nellie. Cherished father and father-in-law of Benjamin & Wendy, Simon & Aimee and Nathan & Vera. Loving Pop of Jordyn, Rowan, Aubree, and Bailey; Mei-Li, and James; Teya, Thea, and Amber. Loved brother of Betty, and Janette and their families. In preference to flowers donations to Alzheimer's Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Johnson family may be left on Ernie's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/ernie. A service to celebrate Ernie's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Saturday 4 January 2020, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020