Ernest JOHNSON

Guest Book
  • "To our dear friends Nellie and family. Sending our love and..."
  • "To Nellie and Family, So sorry to hear of your lost...."
  • "Dear Nellie and families, On behalf of the New Plymouth..."
    - Jean Hastie
  • "So sorry to hear of Ernies passing. Thinking of you all...."
  • "Nellie & Family - think of you all at this time - Gloria &..."
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki 4312
View Map
Death Notice

JOHNSON,
Ernest John (Ernie):
At Taranaki Base Hospital on Monday, 30 December 2019, aged 70. Dearly loved husband of Nellie. Cherished father and father-in-law of Benjamin & Wendy, Simon & Aimee and Nathan & Vera. Loving Pop of Jordyn, Rowan, Aubree, and Bailey; Mei-Li, and James; Teya, Thea, and Amber. Loved brother of Betty, and Janette and their families. In preference to flowers donations to Alzheimer's Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Johnson family may be left on Ernie's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/ernie. A service to celebrate Ernie's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Saturday 4 January 2020, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.