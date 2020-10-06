Errol TUFFERY

Guest Book
  • "Dear Joan and Family We are so sorry you have lost a..."
    - Gary & Marlene Carter
  • "To Joan and Family Deepest sympathy in your loss of Errol,..."
  • "Joan and Family, We are saddened to hear that Errol has..."
    - Bernie Lile
  • "My sincere sympathy to you, Joan, and your family."
    - Jean Richardson
  • "Joan and Family Very sorry to hear of Errols passing Our..."
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
067575210
Death Notice

TUFFERY, Errol Leonard:
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday 4th October 2020, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Joan, Dad of the late Paul, Karla and the late Warrick. Cherished Grandad to Caitlyn, Emma and Daniel. Much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to the Tuffery and Hannon families. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki or Cystic Fibrosis would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate the life of Errol will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth on Wednesday 7th October at 1.00pm, followed by burial at the Awanui Cemetery. All messages to the Tuffery family, C/O PO Box 4016 New Plymouth 4340 or online at wabraham.co.nz

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.