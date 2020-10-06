TUFFERY, Errol Leonard:
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday 4th October 2020, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Joan, Dad of the late Paul, Karla and the late Warrick. Cherished Grandad to Caitlyn, Emma and Daniel. Much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to the Tuffery and Hannon families. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki or Cystic Fibrosis would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate the life of Errol will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth on Wednesday 7th October at 1.00pm, followed by burial at the Awanui Cemetery. All messages to the Tuffery family, C/O PO Box 4016 New Plymouth 4340 or online at wabraham.co.nz
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 6, 2020