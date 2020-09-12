Esther TAN

Guest Book
  • "Tragic loss for you Ricky and family. My thoughts with you..."
  • "much love extended to the Tan Watene Whanau, rest in the..."
    - noble whananu
  • "Great aunty to James and Isaiah Watene. helped when no one..."
    - Meagan Hardcastle
  • "So sorry to see this sad news Prayers and Blessings to..."
    - Daniel Tippett
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
067575210
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 15, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Taiporohenui Marae
Death Notice

TAN, Esther:
Taken unexpectedly on Thursday 10th September 2020, now in the arms of Our Lord Jesus Christ. Dearly loved wife of Ricky for over 40 years. Much loved mum of Esli and Kelly, Yoshida, Israel and Sam, and Elisheba and Halen. Nana Esther to Izayah, Nixon, Nova, and Great-Nana to Ezra. Cherished daughter of the late Lavinia and Dick Watene. Dearly loved sister, aunty, cousin, niece. Beloved and respected member of the Tan Family. A devoted friend to her Church family. Esther will lay at the family home from Sunday and then go to Taiporohenui Marae from Monday afternoon. A service will be held for Esther at Taiporohenui Marae, on Tuesday 15th September 2020, at 11.00am.
Arise, shine, for the light has come and the glory of the Lord has risen upon you. (Isaiah)

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 12, 2020
