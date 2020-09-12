TAN, Esther:
Taken unexpectedly on Thursday 10th September 2020, now in the arms of Our Lord Jesus Christ. Dearly loved wife of Ricky for over 40 years. Much loved mum of Esli and Kelly, Yoshida, Israel and Sam, and Elisheba and Halen. Nana Esther to Izayah, Nixon, Nova, and Great-Nana to Ezra. Cherished daughter of the late Lavinia and Dick Watene. Dearly loved sister, aunty, cousin, niece. Beloved and respected member of the Tan Family. A devoted friend to her Church family. Esther will lay at the family home from Sunday and then go to Taiporohenui Marae from Monday afternoon. A service will be held for Esther at Taiporohenui Marae, on Tuesday 15th September 2020, at 11.00am.
Arise, shine, for the light has come and the glory of the Lord has risen upon you. (Isaiah)
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 12, 2020