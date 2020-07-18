LARKEN, Eunice Margaret:
Peacefully passed away, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Westport. Aged 86 years. Loved wife of the late David Richard Larken, loved mum and mother-in-law of Andrew and Glen, Sarah and Errol, and Tim and Jennie-Leah, a loved nana of Krystal, Coral; Susanna; Connor, Sarayah, Willow; and great-grandmother of Maya. Thanks to the staff of O'Conor Home and Ryman Healthcare of New Plymouth for all your love and care.
"Awaiting the Resurrection"
John 5:28 & 29
At Eunice's request a private cremation has been held.
Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 18, 2020