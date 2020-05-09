LINES, Eunice Florence:
Passed away peacefully at Tainui Village on Wednesday 6th May 2020, aged 99 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Leslie. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Faye and Finn McDonald, Roger and Brenda Lines. Much loved Nanny of Anna and Nick Trethewey, Rowan and Kieran Lines, Robert and Michelle McDonald, Jamie and Amber McDonald. Great-Nanny of Josh, Jack, Toby, Max, Bailey and Blakey. Loved sister of George Sherwood (Palmerston North) and May Campbell (Mt Manganui) and sister-in-law of Margery Lines. Loving Noonoo to all her nieces and nephews. Messages may be left online at www.wabraham.co.nz/notices In accordance with Eunice's wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 9, 2020