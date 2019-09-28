MATTSON, Eunice Evelyn:
Peacefully at Annie Brydon Lifecare, Hawera, on Friday 27th September 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon and her children, Christine and Graham Chatterton, Janice and Ralph Gibson, Suzanne, Beryl and the late Russell Ireton, Roseanne and Lenny Dalton, Gary and Raewyn, and Kevin. Loved Nana Mattson of her 69 grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren. A service to commemorate Eunice's life will be held at the Normanby Hall, Ketemarae Road, on Tuesday 1st October 2019, commencing at 11.00am, after which the funeral will move to the Awanui Cemetery at 3.00pm where Eunice will be laid to rest with her husband Gordon.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019