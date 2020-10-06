GOBLE, Eva:
Peacefully after a Stoic and Courageous journey on Thursday, 1 October 2020. Aged 75 Years. Dearly loved wife of Denis, cherished and adored mother and mother-in-law of Desirae and Dean, Marcella and Steve, best nan of Kim, Scott and Andrea, Elodie, Claudia, Julian, adored great-nan of James. All messages to the Goble family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com In accordance with Eva's wishes a private cremation has been held. Family and friends are invited to the War Memorial Hall Function Facility, Miranda Street, Stratford on Thursday 8 October at 2.00pm to celebrate Eva's life.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020