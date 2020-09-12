ARMITSTEAD, Evelyn (Dawn)

(formerly Francis, nee Bailey):

Anne (Wilson) Paul, Steve and Mark Francis, and the Armitstead and Bailey families would like to say a huge thanks to all who have supported us through the last tough year with Mum/Dawn. Phone calls, visits, baking, smiles, messages, cards, hospice donations, etc. - everything helped us all get through it. The home carers were incredible, as was the Hospice team. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement - it is so hard to thank everyone individually without missing people out. Without you all, Dawn's last months and days would not have been the quality they were, within her own home environment and family at her side.





