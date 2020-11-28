HOWAN, Evelyn Isabel:
11.4.1931 - 21.11.2020
Evelyn went to be with her Lord on Saturday 21 November 2020, aged 89 years, only 5 days after her beloved husband Ash. Treasured Mum of Cherry & Joe Holden, Lance & Joan Howan, and Philip & Deanne Howan. Adored Grandma of Jason & Cameron, Danielle & Jaxon, Olivia, Ashleigh & Jonathan, and Great-Grandma of Banner & Peri. Evelyn's service was held together with Ash's at the New Plymouth Bible Chapel on Monday 23 November 2020. Following the service Evelyn & Ash were laid to rest at Awanui Cemetery.
'A life well lived for her
Lord Jesus'
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 28, 2020