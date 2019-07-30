MURFITT,
Evelyn Dorothy (Dot):
On 27 July 2019 at Auckland Hospital surrounded by family, aged 69. Dearly loved wife of Garry for 49 years. Loved Mum of Janine and Michael Schofield, Allison and Steve Glover, and Andy Murfitt and Mandy Buckley. Absolutely adored Nana-Granman to Briana, and Kenzie; Harry, and Martyn; Luke, and Finn. Special friend to Millie. No flowers by request. Messages to the Murfitt family may be left on Dot's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/dot. A service to celebrate Dot's life will be held at Eagar's Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Thursday 1 August 2019 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 30 to July 31, 2019