Evelyn MURFITT

Guest Book
  • "So sad to read of Dot's passing Just so glad I caught up..."
    - Joan Carter
  • "So sorry to hear of the passing of Dot. Kind regards Norm..."
  • "To Garry and family - We are so saddened to hear of Dot's..."
  • "So sorry to hear of Dots passing you will miss her Gary...."
    - Maree Gadsby
  • "What a huge gap Dot will have left in so many lives. My..."
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Death Notice

MURFITT,
Evelyn Dorothy (Dot):
On 27 July 2019 at Auckland Hospital surrounded by family, aged 69. Dearly loved wife of Garry for 49 years. Loved Mum of Janine and Michael Schofield, Allison and Steve Glover, and Andy Murfitt and Mandy Buckley. Absolutely adored Nana-Granman to Briana, and Kenzie; Harry, and Martyn; Luke, and Finn. Special friend to Millie. No flowers by request. Messages to the Murfitt family may be left on Dot's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/dot. A service to celebrate Dot's life will be held at Eagar's Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Thursday 1 August 2019 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 30 to July 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.