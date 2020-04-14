Guest Book View Sign Death Notice

PULLEN, Evelyn

Te Ringakaha o Iho:

18.1.1936 - 8.4.2020

At her son's home surrounded by whanau Evelyn slipped away, on the morning of Wednesday 8 April 2020, after a short illness. A Mother, Nana, Sister, Aunty, friend, she was a tower of strength and inspiration to all and will be sadly missed by her children and their partners – Robyn and Norman, Brian (deceased), Avery and Frank, Charles and Raylene, Stephen and Hine, Danica, Patrick and Susan, Adrian and Wendy – and her 80 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild. Loved daughter of the late John (Hoani) and Te Ata Pullen, and sister of Leonie (deceased), Don (deceased), Robert (deceased) and Nancy. Respected by her extended whanau as a caring person with a heart of gold, she will be greatly missed. Evelyn was buried in the family urupa on Waitara Road and we will celebrate her life at a date to be advised. Our grateful thanks to Norfolk Lodge Rest Home, Ward 4B Base Hospital and Hospice Taranaki for their beautiful care.

Koukou ana te puatatangi o te ruru, he tangi apakura mou e Te Poutoko Manawa o to whanau kua ngaro i te tirohanga a-mata. Ahakoa tera, e kore rawa koe e tawhiti i o matou whakaaro mo te ake tonu atu. Ko te aroha pumau mou ka pupuru tonu, ake ake nei. E te Huia Kaimanawa, e moe ra koe i te moe e au ai te moe. Aroha mau roa na to whanau katoa.





