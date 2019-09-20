THOMPSON,
Evelyn Pikiteora (nee Taha):
Sunrise 16th September 1942
Sunset 18th September 2019
Our Rangatira, our Matriarch peacefully passed at Hawera Hospital surrounded with love by all her whanau. Devoted wife of William Potaka Thompson (late). Loved daughter of Martha and John Tahataha (late). Cherished sister and sister-in-law of late Charles Boylan, Jeff and Colleen (Manaia), James and Ali (Perth). Beautiful mother and mother-in-law to Pearl & David Ross (late), Will & Deb (Sydney), Desmond (late), Desmond (late) & Pepe (Melbourne), Jeff &, Mary (Hawera), Martin & Jocelyn (Melbourne), Mahia & Charlie (Auckland), Peter & Karen (Hawera), Tina & Chris (Hawera), Krystal & Arapeta (Kaikohe), Conrad & Tia (Melbourne). Treasured nana and Kuikui to all her many moko and mokomoko.
Our mum will be missed by
us all and the lives of
those she touched.
She will be lying in state at 34 Vogel Street, until her tangi which will be held on Saturday 21st September, at the Methodist Church, followed by interment at Hawera Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019