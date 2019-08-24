Everarda SUYKER

  • "To Adrian, Stephan and Joanna, Jacquie and Malcolm and your..."
    - Joanne Vanner
  • "To Tony ,Our sincere condolences.Our Prayers and Thoughts..."
    - Brian and Carol Crowley
  • "SUYKER, Everada (Eef) Maria: 1929 - 2019 The Zieltjes..."
    - Everada SUYKER
    Published in: Taranaki Daily News
Service Information
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Death Notice

SUYKER, Everarda Maria
(Eef, Eve) (nee Zieltjes):
Peacefully following a brief illness on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Adrian, Stephan and Joanna, Jacquie and Malcom. Loved grandmother to all her grandchildren. All messages to the Suyker family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352. Rosary prayers will be prayed on Tuesday, 27th August, at The Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception, Miranda Street, Stratford, at 7.00pm. Friends and family are invited to attend Requiem Mass for Eve on Wednesday, 28th August, at The Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception, Miranda Street, Stratford, at 1.00pm. Followed by a private interment.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019
