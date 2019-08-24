SUYKER, Everarda Maria
(Eef, Eve) (nee Zieltjes):
Peacefully following a brief illness on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Adrian, Stephan and Joanna, Jacquie and Malcom. Loved grandmother to all her grandchildren. All messages to the Suyker family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352. Rosary prayers will be prayed on Tuesday, 27th August, at The Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception, Miranda Street, Stratford, at 7.00pm. Friends and family are invited to attend Requiem Mass for Eve on Wednesday, 28th August, at The Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception, Miranda Street, Stratford, at 1.00pm. Followed by a private interment.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019