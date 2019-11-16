SANSON, Evie Grace:
Peacefully at Starship Hospital Auckland, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, aged 13 weeks. Precious and much loved daughter of Jamie and Mei. Treasured granddaughter of Heather Turchi, and Tan Hung Seng and Lim Ewe Heang. Loved by all her aunties, uncles and cousins. In lieu of flowers donations to HeartKids and Ronald McDonald House can be left at Evie's Service. Evie's farewell will be held in the Whanganui East Baptist Church, 54 Nixon Street, Whanganui, on Saturday, November 23, at 1.30pm, to be followed by a private interment.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 16, 2019