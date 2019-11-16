Evie SANSON

  • " My dearest brother and sister . Evie grace will forever be..."
    - Karen Prouse
Service Information
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
063490202
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Whanganui East Baptist Church
54 Nixon Street
Whanganui
Death Notice

SANSON, Evie Grace:
Peacefully at Starship Hospital Auckland, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, aged 13 weeks. Precious and much loved daughter of Jamie and Mei. Treasured granddaughter of Heather Turchi, and Tan Hung Seng and Lim Ewe Heang. Loved by all her aunties, uncles and cousins. In lieu of flowers donations to HeartKids and Ronald McDonald House can be left at Evie's Service. Evie's farewell will be held in the Whanganui East Baptist Church, 54 Nixon Street, Whanganui, on Saturday, November 23, at 1.30pm, to be followed by a private interment.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 16, 2019
